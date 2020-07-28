Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 21.879 manat or $12.87 (0.7 percent) and amounted to 3,307.078 manat ($1,945.34) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 2.6 percent and amounted to 42.0879 manat ($24.76) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.3615 manat or $6.09 (0.65 percent) and amounted to 1,590.196 manat ($935.41) per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 47.9825 manat or $28.22 (1.3 percent) and amounted to 3,864.6695 manat ($2,273.33).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 311.1425 manat or $183.02 (10.4 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 12.2255 manat or $7.19 (40.9 percent) per ounce, platinum spiked by 218.501 manat or $128.53 (15.9 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 653.259 manat or $384.27 (20.3 percent).

Precious markets July 28, 2020 July 27, 2020 June 28, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,307.078 3,285.199 2,995.936 +21.879 +0.67 +311.1425 +10.4 Silver XAG 42.0879 41.0151 29.8624 +1.0728 +2.6 +12.2255 +40.9 Platinum XPT 1,590.835 1,601.196 1,372.334 +10.3615 -0.65 +218.501 +15.9 Palladium XPD 3,864.6695 3,816.687 3,211.4105 +47.9825 +1.3 +653.259 +20.3

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 28)

