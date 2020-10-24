Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.79 manat (0.2 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,244.6178 manat, which is 0.001 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 12 3,278.17 Oct. 19 3,234.84 Oct. 13 3,250.71 Oct. 20 3,231.9 Oct. 14 3,221.14 Oct. 21 3,262.589 Oct. 15 3,231.7 Oct. 22 3,253.13 Oct. 16 3,241.15 Oct. 23 3,240.63 Average weekly 3,244.574 Average weekly 3,244.6178

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.7529 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.8963 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 12 43.0732 Oct. 19 41.1783 Oct. 13 42.1682 Oct. 20 41.5874 Oct. 14 41.0381 Oct. 21 42.6714 Oct. 15 41.1345 Oct. 22 42.1131 Oct. 16 41.2369 Oct. 23 41.9312 Average weekly 41.7302 Average weekly 41.8963

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 35.07 manat (2.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.3684 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 12 1,509.107 Oct. 19 1,476.06 Oct. 13 1,487.36 Oct. 20 1,458.24 Oct. 14 1,486.74 Oct. 21 1,501.372 Oct. 15 1,469.05 Oct. 22 1,510.04 Oct. 16 1,468.28 Oct. 23 1,511.13 Average weekly 1,484.1074 Average weekly 1,491.3684

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 67.7 manat (1.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,054.3178 manat, which is 0.08 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 12 4,163.776 Oct. 19 4,005.07 Oct. 13 4,102.21 Oct. 20 3,997.53 Oct. 14 3,998 Oct. 21 4,102.109 Oct. 15 4,008.09 Oct. 22 4,094.11 Oct. 16 4,016.23 Oct. 23 4,072.77 Average weekly 4,057.6612 Average weekly 4,054.3178

