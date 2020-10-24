Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.79 manat (0.2 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,244.6178 manat, which is 0.001 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 12
|
3,278.17
|
Oct. 19
|
3,234.84
|
Oct. 13
|
3,250.71
|
Oct. 20
|
3,231.9
|
Oct. 14
|
3,221.14
|
Oct. 21
|
3,262.589
|
Oct. 15
|
3,231.7
|
Oct. 22
|
3,253.13
|
Oct. 16
|
3,241.15
|
Oct. 23
|
3,240.63
|
Average weekly
|
3,244.574
|
Average weekly
|
3,244.6178
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.7529 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.8963 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 12
|
43.0732
|
Oct. 19
|
41.1783
|
Oct. 13
|
42.1682
|
Oct. 20
|
41.5874
|
Oct. 14
|
41.0381
|
Oct. 21
|
42.6714
|
Oct. 15
|
41.1345
|
Oct. 22
|
42.1131
|
Oct. 16
|
41.2369
|
Oct. 23
|
41.9312
|
Average weekly
|
41.7302
|
Average weekly
|
41.8963
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 35.07 manat (2.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.3684 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 12
|
1,509.107
|
Oct. 19
|
1,476.06
|
Oct. 13
|
1,487.36
|
Oct. 20
|
1,458.24
|
Oct. 14
|
1,486.74
|
Oct. 21
|
1,501.372
|
Oct. 15
|
1,469.05
|
Oct. 22
|
1,510.04
|
Oct. 16
|
1,468.28
|
Oct. 23
|
1,511.13
|
Average weekly
|
1,484.1074
|
Average weekly
|
1,491.3684
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 67.7 manat (1.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,054.3178 manat, which is 0.08 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 12
|
4,163.776
|
Oct. 19
|
4,005.07
|
Oct. 13
|
4,102.21
|
Oct. 20
|
3,997.53
|
Oct. 14
|
3,998
|
Oct. 21
|
4,102.109
|
Oct. 15
|
4,008.09
|
Oct. 22
|
4,094.11
|
Oct. 16
|
4,016.23
|
Oct. 23
|
4,072.77
|
Average weekly
|
4,057.6612
|
Average weekly
|
4,054.3178
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni