Iranian currency rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to November 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,011 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 25 Iranian rial on November 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,107 55,981 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,110 46,028 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,926 4,874 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,730 4,663 1 Danish krone DKK 6,719 6,683 1 Indian rupee INR 568 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,363 137,255 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,154 26,087 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,195 40,165 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,306 32,183 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,334 29,275 1 South African rand ZAR 2,764 2,728 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,249 5,322 1 Russian ruble RUB 557 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,906 30,720 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,301 31,253 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,491 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,263 2,268 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,293 35,250 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,941 30,982 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,386 6,381 100 Thai baths THB 138,211 138,073 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,276 10,263 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,948 37,801 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,011 49,752 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,912 9,884 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,670 12,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,966 2,960 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,474 16,410 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,261 87,154 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,665 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,031 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 315,167 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,195 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.