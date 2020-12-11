Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0669 manat respectively for Dec.11.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies Dec.11, 2020 Dec.10, 2020 Nov.11, 2020 Dec.11, 2019 Daily difference Monthly difference Annual difference 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 0 0 0 1 euro 1 EUR 2.0669 2.0564 2.0101 1.8853 0.0105 0.0568 0.1816 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 0.0233 0.0231 0.0222 0.0267 0.0002 0.0011 -0.0034 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.2153 0.2171 0.2076 0.2928 -0.0018 0.0077 -0.0775 100 Belarus rubles 1 BYN 1.286 1.2707 1.2424 1.159 0.0153 0.0436 0.1270 1 Brazil real 1 BRL 0.0207 0.0207 0.0214 0.0284 0 -0.0007 -0.0077 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.6658 0.6668 0.6658 0.8049 -0.0010 0 -0.1391 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.3387 0.3289 0.3141 0.41 0.0098 0.0246 -0.0713 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.4628 0.4628 0.4628 0.4628 0 0 0 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.1133 0.1139 0.1093 0.1149 -0.0006 0.0040 -0.0016 1 Chilean peso 100 CLP 0.1558 0.1567 0.153 0.1424 -0.0009 0.0028 0.0134 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.0785 0.0782 0.076 0.0738 0.0003 0.0025 0.0047 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2311 0.229 0.2247 0.2183 0.0021 0.0064 0.0128 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.26 0.2599 0.2577 0.2416 0.0001 0.0023 0.0184 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2776 0.2763 0.27 0.2523 0.0013 0.0076 0.0253 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.5177 0.5183 0.5152 0.5872 -0.0006 0.0025 -0.0695 1 British pound 1 GBP 0.2193 0.2193 0.2193 0.2173 0 0 0.0020 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0231 0.0231 0.0229 0.024 0 0.0002 -0.0009 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 2.2638 2.2728 2.2551 2.2335 -0.0090 0.0087 0.0303 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.0121 0.012 0.0121 0.0121 0.0001 0 0 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.004 0 0 0 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.2017 0.2007 0.1975 0.179 0.0010 0.0042 0.0227 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.9197 1.9126 1.8585 1.726 0.0071 0.0612 0.1937 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 0.5223 0.5224 0.5028 0.4886 -0.0001 0.0195 0.0337 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 1.3361 1.3284 1.3045 1.2845 0.0077 0.0316 0.0516 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 5.5716 5.5771 5.5628 5.5982 -0.0055 0.0088 -0.0266 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.0041 0.004 0.004 0.0044 0.0001 0.0001 -0.0003 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.02 0.02 0.0203 0.0236 0 -0.0003 -0.0036 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.1127 0.1123 0.1125 0.1125 0.0004 0.0002 0.0002 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.4193 0.4186 0.4123 0.4085 0.0007 0.0070 0.0108 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.085 0.0857 0.0838 0.0882 -0.0007 0.0012 -0.0032 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.0983 0.098 0.0993 0.0981 0.0003 -0.0010 0.0002 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.108 0.1083 0.1085 0.1052 -0.0003 -0.0005 0.0028 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.1943 0.193 0.1892 0.1852 0.0013 0.0051 0.0091 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0164 0.0164 0.0164 0.0179 0 0 -0.0015 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 0.4667 0.4646 0.4465 0.4394 0.0021 0.0202 0.0273 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 1.2751 1.2717 1.2626 1.2504 0.0034 0.0125 0.0247 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 1 SDR 0.4532 0.4532 0.4533 0.4533 0 -0.0001 -0.0001 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 2.4369 2.443 2.414 2.3436 -0.0061 0.0229 0.0933 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0604 0.0602 0.0596 0.0558 0.0002 0.0008 0.0046 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1504 0.1504 0.1504 0.1754 0 0 -0.0250 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 0.4857 0.4857 0.4857 0 0 0 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 0.0607 0.0605 0.0605 0.072 0.0002 0.0002 -0.0113 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.6338 1.6284 1.6167 1.5633 0.0054 0.0171 0.0705 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.2079 1.1967 1.1711 1.1097 0.0112 0.0368 0.0982

