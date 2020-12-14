Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides families of martyred servicemen with lump-sum insurance payments (UPDATE)

Finance 14 December 2020 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

A working group consisting of managers was created in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to promptly provide the heirs of servicemen who became martyrs and servicemen who were injured during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, as well as during the First Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with lump-sum insurance payments, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The working group, together with the relevant state structures, including the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, in accordance with the established procedure, is working to rapidly provide the heirs of military personnel with insurance payments, as well as to prepare all the documents required for this purpose as soon as possible.

The created working group has already held a videoconference meeting with the working group of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population dedicated to the social issues of martyrs, disabled people, veterans, and war veterans.

Mutual issues on solving social issues of this category of servicemen were discussed and a program of joint activities was determined.

At the same time, this working group included the representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the State Insurance Commerce Company.

The working group took over the management and control to ensure that the applications for obtaining appropriate insurance payments to be immediately considered at the head office or district branches of the State Insurance Commerce Company and payments to be made as soon as possible.

The company's employees visit the families of the martyrs, they are provided with all the necessary assistance and legal support to facilitate the payment process.

In accordance with the law of Azerbaijan "On State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Military Personnel", insurance payments to the heirs of dead servicemen, as well as in case of disability or injury, are provided by the State Insurance Commerce Company.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan urges family members of the dead and wounded military personnel asks to contact the bank's hotline at 966 in case of any problems with receiving insurance payments.

---

