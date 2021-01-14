Azerbaijani oil prices decline

Finance 14 January 2021 11:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 25 cents on Jan.13 compared to the previous price, making up $56.57 per barrel, Trend reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.01 per barrel on Jan.13, which is also 25 cents less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $54.68 per barrel on Jan.13, having slipped by 14 cents compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, made up $55.86 per barrel, dropping by 26 cents compared to the previous price.

