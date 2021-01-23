Iranian currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to January 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,132 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 23 Iranian rial on January 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,466 57,464 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,442 47,244 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,028 5,043 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,952 4,962 1 Danish krone DKK 6,872 6,848 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,792 138,640 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,140 26,165 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,476 40,599 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,980 33,282 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,245 30,258 1 South African rand ZAR 2,772 2,824 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,665 5,659 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,413 32,624 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,613 31,723 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,564 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,123 2,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,791 35,805 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,425 9,416 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,480 6,502 100 Thai baths THB 140,015 140,305 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,389 10,420 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,990 38,182 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,132 50,936 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,978 10,037 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,723 12,746 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,981 2,995 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,741 16,566 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,362 87,400 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,389 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,430 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,022 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,767 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 226,000-229,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.