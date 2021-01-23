Iranian currency rates for January 23

Finance 23 January 2021 11:14 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to January 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,132 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 23

Iranian rial on January 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,466

57,464

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,442

47,244

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,028

5,043

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,952

4,962

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,872

6,848

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

576

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,792

138,640

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,140

26,165

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,476

40,599

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,980

33,282

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,245

30,258

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,772

2,824

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,665

5,659

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,413

32,624

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,613

31,723

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,564

49,531

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,123

2,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,791

35,805

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,425

9,416

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,480

6,502

100 Thai baths

THB

140,015

140,305

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,389

10,420

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,990

38,182

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

51,132

50,936

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,978

10,037

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,723

12,746

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,981

2,995

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,741

16,566

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,362

87,400

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,389 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,430 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,022 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,767 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 226,000-229,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO)
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Uzbekistan 11:45
Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for 'sanjeevni booti' against Covid with Hanuman pic Other News 11:40
India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond Other News 11:35
Cooperation on North-South Corridor to be researched during Iran’s FMA visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:33
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Myanmar from India Other News 11:33
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 11:14
Joint dev't of Dostlug field to be commercially, technically attractive - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:50
Socio-economic situation in Armenia deteriorating - Azerbaijani MP Politics 10:28
AstraZeneca to supply 31 million COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter, a 60% cut Europe 10:25
Iran and Cuba to increase production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:24
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties Business 10:10
One Year to Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 Russia 10:04
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components Economy 10:01
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers Economy 09:50
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku Economy 09:37
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Transport 08:51
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO World 08:51
Kazakhstan welcomes entry into force of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Kazakhstan 08:30
Fitch downgrades three Georgian Banks' support ratings Business 08:11
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 07:51
Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs Europe 07:35
Dev't of "green" energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to attract investments Oil&Gas 07:01
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19 Transport 06:28
UK business activity suffers steep slump in January amid fresh lockdown Economy 05:46
Kazakhstan boosts exports volume to Canada amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19 Transport 04:26
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl ICT 03:34
UK records another 40,261 coronavirus cases, 1,401 deaths Europe 02:47
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown Other News 01:52
Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption Finance 01:10
Georgian ski resorts remain closed Tourism 00:21
Kazakhstan increases volume of petroleum oil exported to Germany Business 00:15
Four men jailed for manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK Europe 22 January 23:56
Reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Sports fell into coma - not true Society 22 January 23:35
Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases Turkey 22 January 23:09
Iran has increased oil export - Minister Oil&Gas 22 January 22:20
UAE confirms it inked $23 billion deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from U.S. Finance 22 January 22:15
Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Georgia 22 January 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses trade surplus with Romania Business 22 January 21:19
East Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions Kazakhstan 22 January 21:19
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast of budget receipts in 2020 Finance 22 January 20:56
‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane Transport 22 January 20:48
Azerbaijan’s export of precious stones and natural pearls up Business 22 January 20:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils budget revenues and expenditures Oil&Gas 22 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media Finance 22 January 19:35
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam Society 22 January 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 January 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 January 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 22 January 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 22 January 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 22 January 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 22 January 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 22 January 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 22 January 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 22 January 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 22 January 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 22 January 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 22 January 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 22 January 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 22 January 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 22 January 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 22 January 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 22 January 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 22 January 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 22 January 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 22 January 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 22 January 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 22 January 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 22 January 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 22 January 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 22 January 17:19
Azerbaijani president declared Karabakh status issue - thing of the past, MFA says Politics 22 January 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 22 January 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 22 January 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 22 January 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 22 January 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 22 January 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 22 January 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 22 January 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 22 January 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 22 January 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 22 January 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 22 January 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 22 January 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 22 January 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 22 January 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 22 January 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 22 January 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 22 January 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 22 January 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 22 January 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 22 January 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 22 January 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 22 January 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 22 January 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 22 January 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 22 January 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 22 January 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 22 January 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 22 January 15:40
All news