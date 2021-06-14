Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Finance 14 June 2021 11:08 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.11 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.58 (2.2 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.24.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.48 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $69.21 per barrel, growing by $0.85 (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.74.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.32 per barrel, which is $1.38 (2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.52.

Oil grade/date

June 7, 2021

June 8, 2021

June 9, 2021

June 10, 2021

June 11, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$72.24

$72.65

$73.17

$73.53

$73.98

$73.11

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$71.61

$72.02

$72.54

$72.89

$73.34

$72.48

Urals (EX NOVO)

$68.78

$68.74

$69.2

$69.48

$69.83

$69.21

Brent Dated

$70.52

$70.92

$71.39

$71.71

$72.05

$71.32

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Turkey unveils volume of transshipped cargo via local ports from Russia
Turkmen import of Turkey-made steel down for 5M2021
Turkey issues data on cargo delivered to local ports from Ukraine in 4M2021
