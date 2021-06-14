Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.11 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.58 (2.2 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.24.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.48 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $69.21 per barrel, growing by $0.85 (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.74.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.32 per barrel, which is $1.38 (2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.52.

Oil grade/date June 7, 2021 June 8, 2021 June 9, 2021 June 10, 2021 June 11, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $72.24 $72.65 $73.17 $73.53 $73.98 $73.11 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $71.61 $72.02 $72.54 $72.89 $73.34 $72.48 Urals (EX NOVO) $68.78 $68.74 $69.2 $69.48 $69.83 $69.21 Brent Dated $70.52 $70.92 $71.39 $71.71 $72.05 $71.32

