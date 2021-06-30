Iranian currency rates for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 3 currencies have increased and 34 have decreased compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,004 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 30 Iranian rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,151 58,356 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,644 45,718 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,929 4,936 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,914 4,929 1 Danish krone DKK 6,725 6,741 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,482 139,502 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,527 26,583 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,994 38,000 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,936 34,075 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,383 29,618 1 South African rand ZAR 2,932 2,956 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,810 4,833 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 582 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,575 31,805 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,220 31,290 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,512 49,517 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,110 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,176 35,158 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,328 9,325 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,498 6,506 100 Thai baths THB 130,871 131,565 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,115 10,130 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,098 37,154 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,004 50,123 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,785 9,844 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,293 13,316 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,896 2,903 1 Afghan afghani AFN 529 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,583 16,663 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,284 86,368 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,171 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,402 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 258,159 rials, and the price of $1 is 216,834 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.