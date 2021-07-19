Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.75 per barrel last week, having declined by 24 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.11.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.1 per barrel last week, down by 22 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.7 per barrel, lower by 1 cent (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.63 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.26.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.99 per barrel, which is 13 cents (0.2 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.52.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 12, 2021
|
July 13, 2021
|
July 14, 2021
|
July 15, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$76.05
|
$76.7
|
$76.86
|
$75.04
|
$74.11
|
$75.75
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$75.38
|
$76.04
|
$76.21
|
$74.4
|
$73.46
|
$75.1
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$72.13
|
$72.37
|
$72.63
|
$71.12
|
$70.26
|
$71.7
|
Brent Dated
|
$76.27
|
$76.78
|
$76.97
|
$75.42
|
$74.52
|
$75.99
