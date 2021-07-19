Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.75 per barrel last week, having declined by 24 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.11.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.1 per barrel last week, down by 22 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.7 per barrel, lower by 1 cent (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.63 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.26.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.99 per barrel, which is 13 cents (0.2 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.52.

Oil grade/date July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76.05 $76.7 $76.86 $75.04 $74.11 $75.75 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $75.38 $76.04 $76.21 $74.4 $73.46 $75.1 Urals (EX NOVO) $72.13 $72.37 $72.63 $71.12 $70.26 $71.7 Brent Dated $76.27 $76.78 $76.97 $75.42 $74.52 $75.99

