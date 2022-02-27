Iranian currency rates for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to February 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,334 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.27 Iranian rial on Feb.26 41 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,326 56,286 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,370 45,287 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,473 4,457 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,772 4,741 1 Danish krone DKK 6,361 6,355 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,299 138,544 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,717 23,685 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,316 36,329 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,031 32,956 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,334 28,301 1 South African rand ZAR 2,775 2,762 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,039 3,018 1 Russian ruble RUB 503 507 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,349 30,308 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,028 31,030 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,437 49,040 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,077 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,941 34,940 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,151 9,151 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,649 6,649 100 Thai baths THB 129,449 129,156 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,998 10,000 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,063 35,032 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,334 47,285 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,168 9,155 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,407 13,423 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,925 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,273 15,239 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,822 81,900 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,724 3,724 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,683 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,616 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,156 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,487 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.

