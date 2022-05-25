...
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off government bonds

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of government bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 2,548 days on May 24, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, seven investors submitted eight bids in the price range from 86.899 manat or $55.12 (8.8914 percent) to 94.85 manat $55.79 (7.2716 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of government bonds was set at 92.7006 manat or $54.53 (7.6924 percent) and the weighted average price – was 93.3 manat or $54.8 (7.5698 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 25 million manat ($14.7 million) and the placement volume – was 10 million manat ($5.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 30, 2029.

