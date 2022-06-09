Azerbaijan to auction Texnika Bank's property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Texnika Bank OJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on June 29, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise with an area of 284.4 square meters is put up for auction in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city, at the address 17 Samad Vurgun street.

The starting price is 60,000 manat ($35,300).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar Highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.