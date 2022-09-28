Azerbaijani AtaBank's movable property to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The movable property of Azerbaijan's AtaBank OJSC which is in the liquidation process will be put up for auction at the Baku Auction Center on October 5, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

Two Hitachi air conditioners, a Panasonic air conditioner, a Maktek combi boiler, six combi radiators, nine IP cameras, and other movables are to be auctioned. The starting price of the movable property will be 3,520 manat ($2,067).

№ Brand/model Amount Market price 1 'Hitachi' air conditioner 2 500 manat ($293.69) 2 'Panasonic' air conditioner 1 1 350 manat ($792.98) 3 'Maktek' combi boiler 1 650 manat ($381.8) 4 Combi radiators 6 600 manat ($352.43) 5 IP cameras 9 270 manat ($158.59) 6 Bunker doors 1 100 manat ($58.73) 7 Bunker grate 1 50 manat ($29.36)

The auctioneer should be paid five percent of the selling price. The buyer must pay the purchase cost within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) -206-66-67.

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.