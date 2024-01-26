Solar power plants to be built in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Significant endeavors, including the development of solar power plants in Jabrayil, are under way for the rehabilitation and restoration of freed lands, said Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev during the meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Zangilan, Trend reports.

He stated that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur has become major construction areas. The previous year saw the construction of various residential areas, schools, and hospitals spanning nine villages, one settlement, and three urban centers in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. These infrastructure upgrades and residential complexes are expected to play a significant role in encouraging people's return to the region.

He emphasized the identification of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as green energy zones, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation in complete rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the territories liberated from Armenian domination.

"Significant initiatives are currently undertaken in this area. Jabrayil will host solar power installations. In terms of infrastructure, the next stages intend to equip administrative buildings in communities with green energy sources. Aghali's electricity comes from renewable sources. Overall, creative approaches that embrace the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village" will be included into the development initiatives," the representative added.

Today, January 26, a regular meeting of the environmental issues working group within the Interdepartmental Centre, which operates under the Coordination Headquarters established for centralized issue resolution in the Republic of Azerbaijan's liberated territories from Armenian occupation, is taking place in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

