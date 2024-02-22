Great efforts made to switch to low-carbon technologies - Azerbaijani scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Great efforts are being undertaken for the transition to low-carbon technologies, Director of the Institute of Radiation Problems under the Ministry of Science and Education and Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Islam Mustafayev told Trend.

He stated that changes in average worldwide temperatures have been observed over the last 200 years, or when climate parameters were first measured.



According to him, the average global temperature has risen by about one to two degrees thus far.

"This ultimately leads to very adverse conditions for humans. Climate change causes droughts, storms, floods, landslides, and other disasters. People encounter both crop-growing and health-related difficulties. If climate change mitigation measures are not implemented, the global temperature might rise by four degrees or more by the end of the century. This might lead to catastrophic degradation in living conditions on our planet, as well as a shortage of water resources," the scientist explained.

The institute's director highlighted that measurements demonstrate a link between global temperature and carbon dioxide emissions.

"Over 50 billion tons of carbon dioxide are emitted into the atmosphere annually. In the 1990s, the Climate Change Convention was signed, and in 2016, the Paris Agreement. There is also the agreement on the European Green Deal, signed in 2019 at the World Economic Forum. We have joined all these agreements," Mustafayev said. "To address climate change issues, zero emissions and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions are necessary. In this regard, the issue related to energy facilities is important, and reforms in the energy sector are needed, abandoning fuel combustion and utilizing solar, wind, and nuclear energy, as these are low-carbon technologies."

"With the help of low-carbon technologies, we can achieve a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, thereby slowing down the rate of climate change and temperature increase. A lot of work is being done in this area," he added.

The scientist also highlighted in this context that Azerbaijan is making extensive preparations for COP29, which will take place in the country's capital this year.

Mentioning the development of renewable energy in the liberated territories of the country, the institute director said that all infrastructure there was destroyed during the Armenian occupation, and currently, reconstruction work is underway on the territories.

According to him, during these processes, it's necessary to gradually move away from fuel energy, both thermal and electrical.

"Work in this direction is already underway. An example of this is the 240 MW solar power plant being built in Jabrayil. Work in this direction will ultimately lead to the development of green energy and the economy. This also includes the planting of forests," he concluded.

