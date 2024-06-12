Azerbaijan's ecology minister shares views on clean fuel, low-carbon solutions in aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has welcomed the actions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop and implement measures that allow the world's aviation industry to move towards a net-zero future, Trend reports.

Addressing the CANSO World Summit in Baku on June 12, the minister noted that ICAO's requirements for airlines include reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 5 percent annually by 2030.

"Much of this is being achieved by increasing the use of cleaner aviation fuels, which is a step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of aviation globally. More low-carbon solutions, technological innovations, and operational efficiency improvements are needed to guarantee sustainability,” he added.

To note, many airlines around the world are testing the use of hydrogen as a fuel, but the current high cost of this cleanest fuel has so far precluded its widespread use in aviation.

