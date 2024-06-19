It's important to find common solutions on climate action at COP29 - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. It's important for the COP29 Presidency to listen to all views, develop a program based on consensus, and find common solutions on climate action empowering everyone, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark during the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Baku.

He pointed out that over the past months, the COP29 team has conducted extensive consultations with leaders of relevant international organizations.

"We have seen the commitment of all stakeholders to work together to address the consequences of our common climate challenge. During the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, we outlined the vision for COP29 to enhance ambitions and create opportunities for action, and now we are ready to move from a broad plan to more specific pathways.

We aim to support all parties in advancing their ambitions through national climate action plans, national adaptation plans, and transparency reports. Azerbaijan is strengthening its efforts, and we are committed to integrating political participation to support ongoing substantive discussions. It is time to move forward in the spirit of solidarity for the sake of the future," Babayev added.

The primary objective of convening this top-tier gathering is to make sure that all stakeholders are on the same page and pulling in the same direction for the success of COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku involve tackling existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action from all angles.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

