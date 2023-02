BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. IT Hub Azerbaijan project envisages training for 80 students in 7 specialties for 11 months, said a representative of StrategEast, Helen Uvarenko, during the opening of the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project, Trend reports.

"At the initial stage, as part of the project, it is planned to offer free IT training for young people under 30 in a number of regions of Azerbaijan," she said.

Will be updated