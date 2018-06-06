Turkmen refinery to buy pipes, metal products via tender

6 June 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen gas concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 10:56
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 5 June 17:37
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for software, hardware technical support
Tenders 5 June 17:00
Azerbaijani center for cadastre and land management opens tender
ICT 5 June 14:48
CPC opens tender for installation of gas detection systems in control units
Tenders 5 June 12:57
Tender: Teleradio PA of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Communications to renew power lines
Tenders 5 June 10:50
Turkmen gas concern to buy equipment, pipes via tender
Tenders 4 June 13:01
CNPC preparing tender for wells’ drilling in Turkmenistan
Tenders 4 June 13:01
Kazakhstan's National Scientific Cardiosurgical Center opens tender
Tenders 4 June 11:48
Azerbaijan’s heat supply operator opens tender for transformer overhaul
Tenders 2 June 15:15
SOCAR to buy devices with unified output signal for refinery in Baku via tender
Tenders 2 June 15:15
SOFAZ to buy IT equipment via tender
Tenders 2 June 15:14
SOFAZ announces tender for car maintenance services
Tenders 2 June 14:52
Employment center in Azerbaijani district opens tender for repair work
Tenders 2 June 14:46
Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender for hardware, software maintenance
Tenders 2 June 14:42
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of air conditioners
Tenders 2 June 13:52
Azerbaijani district opens tender for overhaul of streets, roads
Tenders 2 June 13:49
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation to attract appraiser
Tenders 2 June 12:51