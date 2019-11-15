Tender to purchase control instrumentation opens in Turkmenistan

15 November 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen complex of oil refineries opens tender for residential construction
Tenders 11:37
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction works
Tenders 14 November 15:31
Int’l oil consortium announces tender in Turkmenistan to buy ESP equipment
Tenders 12 November 17:54
Petronas Charigali opens tender for catering services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12 November 15:16
Turkmenistan's oil concern to looks to buy vehicles via tender
Tenders 8 November 10:17
Turkmen bank opens tender to purchase audit services
Tenders 5 November 18:10
Latest
Container handling in Kazakhstan's Aktau port up by 400%
Business 12:50
Thomas Goltz: World Religious Leaders Summit underlines Azerbaijan’s multi-ethnic fabric
Commentary 12:47
Zenith Energy to drill over 145 wells onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:36
Number of vehicles transported via Turkish ports in October disclosed
Turkey 12:27
Azerbaijan should create insurance culture, expert says
Finance 12:19
Turkmenistan continues work on its section of TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 12:17
Zenith Energy reveals oil output volume from Azerbaijani assets
Oil&Gas 12:11
New well commissioned in Uzbekistan’s Kuyi Surgil gas field
Oil&Gas 12:03
CAREC countries adopt new transport strategy in Uzbekistan
Business 12:03