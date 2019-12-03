CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase various filter elements

3 December 2019 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
7 killed, dozens injured in Kyzylorda rgn of bus rollover
Kazakhstan 08:01
Kazakhstan's agricultural complex legislation to undergo changes (Exclusive)
Business 2 December 21:40
Over 4,000 of Kazakh labor migrants looking for job in China
Business 2 December 17:46
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 to purchase ultrasound system via tender
Tenders 2 December 17:09
Kazakh airline companies permitted to rent planes in Aruba and Bermuda
Transport 2 December 16:49
Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunayservis to buy profile pipes via tender
Tenders 2 December 14:52
Latest
Tesla aims at more than car sales in Israel
Israel 11:03
Baku Higher Oil School, Texas A&M International University sign Memorandum of Understanding
Business 11:00
Hassan Rouhani instructs to keep Iran's accession to WTO on agenda
Iran 10:45
Serbia hopes to receive gas via Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3
Finance 10:00
Oil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
Oil&Gas 09:51
Iran's Tire Industry Association rejects rumors of tires hoarding
Business 09:50
Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq
Iran 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec. 2- Dec.3
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44