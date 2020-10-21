Azerbaijan's ITV opens tender on special computing equipment purchase

Tenders 21 October 2020 20:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ITV opens tender on special computing equipment purchase
Armenian side forced to recognize Azerbaijani army’s superiority - Defense Ministry
Armenia's defensive system, military equipment and terrorists didn't help - Azerbaijan's MoD
Armenia has no interest in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict - top official
Armenian side forced to recognize Azerbaijani army’s superiority - Defense Ministry Politics 19:58
Armenia's defensive system, military equipment and terrorists didn't help - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 19:58
Liberation of Zangilan to increase production and export of Azerbaijan's mineral resources Economy 19:56
Morocco's import of Turkey's jewelry, precious stones drops Turkey 19:40
Turkey's export of jewelry, precious stones to Iran decreases - Trade Ministry Turkey 19:39
Armenia has no interest in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict - top official Politics 19:35
France reduces imports of jewelry, precious stones from Turkey Turkey 19:34
Georgia's import of Turkey's jewelry, precious stones down for 9M2020 Turkey 19:21
Car prices in Iran drop Transport 19:14
Iraq likely to unblock Iran's assets Business 19:06
Iran continues to increase non-oil exports Business 18:57
Supplies of jewelry from Turkey to Iraqi market decline in 9M2020 Turkey 18:48
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy Politics 18:46
Kazakhstan’s ERG Service to establish foundry products export to Uzbekistan Business 18:43
Turkish jewelry supplies to Azerbaijani market plunge Turkey 18:38
No diplomatic way to resolve Karabakh conflict, admits Armenian PM Politics 18:33
Georgia implementing new project to provide remote villages with internet ICT 18:29
Actual revenues to Azerbaijan's budget from State Customs Service top forecast Finance 18:18
SOCAR details plans for expanding gas distribution network in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:05
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 24 Oil&Gas 18:02
Compound feed producing plant to be commissioned in Almaty Business 18:01
Most Azerbaijani monuments in occupied territories Armenianized or destroyed Society 18:00
Georgia reveals TOP 5 banks with highest interest on loans Finance 17:58
Uzbekistan reveals growth rate of investments spent in fixed assets for 9M2020 Finance 17:56
China's import of jewelry, precious stones from Turkey slumps Turkey 17:56
EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference October 29 Europe 17:51
Iran's Persian Gulf Star Oil Company boosts its exports Oil&Gas 17:46
Turkey increases export of jewelry to US - Ministry of Trade Turkey 17:44
Transfers by Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund to state budget for 9M2020 revealed Finance 17:44
Union of Importers of Oil Products of Georgia talks adoption of new standard for diesel fuel Oil&Gas 17:41
Subsidies for agriculture dev't allocated in Kazakhstan's Almaty region Business 17:41
Price of mobile internet down in Georgia ICT 17:40
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in September Business 17:38
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:34
Fitch Ratings notes Georgia’s ability to comfortably meet its funding needs Business 17:33
Volume of paid salaries decreases in Georgia Finance 17:30
Germany's 9M2020 import of Turkish jewelry shrinks Turkey 17:28
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 17:28
Azerbaijan, Russia enhancing bilateral co-op on innovative dev't, digital economy ICT 17:10
Uzbekistan resumes flights to UAE's Sharjah Transport 17:04
Eni sets timeframe for wind farm construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:58
Azerbaijan itself implementing UN Security Council resolutions Politics 16:56
Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues, expenditures for 9M2020 Finance 16:50
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 16:45
Amount of investments made to launch of enterprises in Iran increases Finance 16:40
Uzbekistan suspends gold export Finance 16:37
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of fire-fighting equipment Tenders 16:37
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey up Business 16:37
Three more UAVs of Armenia destroyed Politics 16:33
Ambassador of Mexico met with Executive Director of SOFAZ Society 16:25
Russian entrepreneurs, well-known arm dealers involved in arming Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 16:18
Uzbekistan considers state budget for 2021 taking into account COVID-19 Finance 16:09
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 16:09
Armenia creating suicide squads consisting of prisoners sentenced to death Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
UAE increases exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 15:59
Chevron expresses will for further co-op with Kazakhstan in energy sector Oil&Gas 15:54
Azerbaijani agency joins int'l public-private partnership association Business 15:53
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:44
Exports of furniture, wood from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased Turkey 15:42
Nasdaq profit surges 76% on non-trading business strength Europe 15:40
Georgian air company Air Georgia implements new project with United Arab Emirates Transport 15:39
Weighted average rental rates reduce on Georgian main high streets Business 15:38
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh conflict beneficial to all parties, Russian expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
Azerbaijan to build power supply stations in deoccupied districts Oil&Gas 15:20
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey Business 15:19
EAEU reveals export of Turkmen vehicles Business 15:15
Georgia sees increase in export of flours, meals, pellets to Turkey Business 15:12
Operating performance of financial institutions improves in Georgia ICT 15:12
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 15:07
Wood, furniture exports from Turkey to Ukraine decline Turkey 15:07
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 21 Society 15:05
We drove Armenian army out of our lands so fast that they fling up their heels - President Aliyev Politics 15:04
Azerbaijan confirms 176 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:04
Military equipment abandoned by Armenian army on battlefield (PHOTO / VIDEO) Politics 15:01
President Ilham Aliyev on possibility of observers introduction Politics 15:00
At the last moment Armenian refused to return Kalbajar and Lachin, says president of Azerbaijan Politics 14:54
Iran restarts extraction from Sulabdar oil field Oil&Gas 14:50
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev Politics 14:46
President Aliyev says no country helping Azerbaijan in fight with Armenia Politics 14:42
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan wants peace, also territories that rightfully belong to it - President Aliyev Politics 14:39
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:38
We are offered to make concession to Armenia, unilateral concession, while nothing being offered in return - President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan ready to suspend military operations, resolve issue at negotiating table - President Aliyev Politics 14:35
Armenia’s terrorist authorities must be punished – Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Georgia, UK aim to strengthen business and commercial ties Business 14:29
Volume of market services in Uzbekistan’s transport sector remains predominant despite decrease Transport 14:29
Azerbaijan to issue support for children who lost parents after Armenia's Ganja attack (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:26
Turkey raised wood, furniture exports to Russia - Trade Ministry Turkey 14:19
Heads of Christian religious communities of Azerbaijan protest against draft resolution submitted to US Congress Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:19
TANAP named Project of the Year by US-based PMI Oil&Gas 14:17
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender related to data transmission services Tenders 14:12
Tajikistan's import of Turkish furniture down Turkey 13:59
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply Finance 13:51
Value of goods exported from Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province revealed Business 13:42
Turkic Council condemns Armenia's attacks on populated areas, civilians in Azerbaijan Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani ASB Bank's 3Q2020 assets down Finance 13:35
Turkmen company considers opening production facility in Kazakhstan Business 13:35
Armenian aggression against innocents in Azerbaijan - condemnable offense, says Pakistani expert Politics 13:32
Turkey's wood, furniture exports to Pakistan edge lower Turkey 13:28
