Tenders 4 November 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian Oil Terminals Company announces tender to buy pumps
Armenia must return occupied territories to Azerbaijan - Iran's Supreme Leader
Top Iranian cleric condemns Armenia killing innocents in Azerbaijan's Barda city
Iran must support to Azerbaijan fully - Iranian MP
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper Politics 11:45
Georgia records 2,295 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:27
Statement of MFA Armenia paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 11:27
Turkmenistan signs decree on taxation of foreign vehicles when entering country Transport 11:10
Russia’s Astrakhan receives another batch of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:09
Products imported from Russia's Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan revealed Business 11:08
Iran discloses volume of goods exported via Iran's Qom Province Business 11:07
Armenian Armed Forces intensively shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Volume of cargo transported via Iran's Northwest Railways growing Transport 11:02
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopts new rules of agricultural insurance Economy 10:50
Azerbaijan highly appreciates statement made by Supreme Leader of Iran Politics 10:26
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's border positions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
ICIEC and IsDB Launch Innovative US$2 Billion COVID-19 Guarantee Facility in Support of Private Sector Other News 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 10:07
Total bank deposits of Azerbaijan's population decline year-on-year Finance 10:01
Turkmenistan intends to continue providing necessary aid to Afghanistan Business 09:59
Azerbaijan's deputy PM extends condolences to Afghan people Politics 09:58
Azerbaijani scientist talks human impact on Karabakh nature Society 09:53
Armenian troops shell villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghjabadi districts, MoD says Politics 09:48
Central Bank of Iran continues with its policies despite difficulties Business 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 4 Uzbekistan 09:42
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 09:42
Oil climbs as U.S. stockpiles shrink, but election uncertainty overshadows market Oil&Gas 09:41
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 160,500 Other News 08:51
Azerbaijan lists Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:14
Latest situation at front as of November 4 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:00
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops slightly Kazakhstan 07:49
Biden secures 85 electoral votes, Trump gets 61 US 07:11
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 06:30
Hungary imposes night-time curfew to fight virus Europe 06:13
France's COVID-19 deaths rise by almost 1,000 Europe 05:25
WSJ: OPEC countries mull deeper oil production cuts Oil&Gas 04:39
Trump leads in Kentucky, Indiana, New Hampshire - Fox News US 04:05
UK records highest single-day death toll from coronavirus since May Europe 03:29
Hurricane Eta leaves hundreds homeless in Nicaragua, Honduras Other News 02:48
China's import of ready-made clothing from Turkey spikes Turkey 02:20
Moscow’s coronavirus death toll tops 7,000 Russia 02:14
Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort - top Azerbaijani official Politics 01:28
Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO) Politics 01:26
Trump says Republicans ‘doing well’ in crucial battleground states US 01:04
Canada's Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing Other News 00:20
MoD unveils info on funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of November 2 Politics 3 November 23:40
Cannons of Armenian troops destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 23:39
Early vote in U.S. presidential election hits record 100 million US 3 November 23:38
Turkey to close most businesses at 10 p.m. in bid to curb coronavirus resurgence Turkey 3 November 23:25
Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan - top Azerbaijani official (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 22:54
Africa's confirmed cases pass 1.8 mln Other News 3 November 22:50
Commander of Armenian motorized rifle regiment neutralized - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 22:04
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 November 21:27
Iran to launch Sarakh airport Business 3 November 20:54
Azerbaijan Army does not open fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure - MoD Politics 3 November 20:30
Armenian armed forces' tanks destroyed in battles near Khojavend (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 20:30
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 3 November 20:03
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 3 November 19:49
Armenia trying to convince its internal audience with fairy tales based on new scenarios - MoD Politics 3 November 19:48
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Aliagan port revealed Turkey 3 November 19:45
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports volume disclosed Business 3 November 19:43
Private enterprises dominate in construction work in Baku Construction 3 November 19:41
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 3 November 19:38
Data on Baku's industrial production revealed Business 3 November 19:38
Average monthly salary in Baku increased Finance 3 November 19:34
Volume of cargo transported from Ukraine through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 3 November 19:32
Volume of cargo transshipment from UAE through Turkish ports published Turkey 3 November 19:32
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general sends letter to UN high commissioner for human rights Politics 3 November 19:14
Azerbaijan prepares video footage about another serviceman showing heroism in battles (VIDEO) Society 3 November 18:51
Qatar supports Azerbaijan's position in Karabakh conflict settlement - Ambassador Politics 3 November 18:39
Georgian Herbia company expands its production line Business 3 November 18:29
Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group talks about ongoing projects in Georgia Construction 3 November 18:28
Next promotion of Azerbaijan in international arena (PHOTO) Society 3 November 18:27
Armenian Defense Ministry continues to misinform public - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 3 November 18:26
Kazakhstan to increase agriculture output as export demand grows Business 3 November 18:26
TAV Georgia announces destinations for month of November Transport 3 November 18:26
Kyrgyzstan becomes main nuts importer from Uzbekistan Business 3 November 18:25
Iran to supply domestic market with imported rice Business 3 November 18:17
Uzbekistan increases fruits export to Ukraine Business 3 November 18:14
Repairs at Uzbekistan’s Shurtan gas chemical complex to complete Oil&Gas 3 November 18:14
Uzbekistan's duty-free trade with US preserved Business 3 November 18:13
Azerbaijan's economic instruments allowing for mutual investments of Turkic countries Business 3 November 18:10
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer retains its leadership on export in private sector Oil&Gas 3 November 18:09
Neither Russia nor CSTO have any grounds to render military aid to Armenia - State Duma member Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 18:07
Armenia fighting on Azerbaijani soil, has displaced thousands there - conflict analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 17:57
Armenia again spreads provocative info about attacks on mosque in Shusha - president's aide Politics 3 November 17:35
Georgia lags behind neighboring countries regarding road quality Transport 3 November 17:34
Austrian police arrest man in city of Linz following Vienna attack Europe 3 November 17:29
Azerbaijani troops kill commander of Armenian armored battalion - Defense Ministry Politics 3 November 17:25
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar with phosphorus munitions (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 17:24
Armenian Armed Forces shell cemetery in Azerbaijan's Tartar, destroying many graves (PHOTO) Politics 3 November 17:23
Azerbaijani Ministry of Education reveals number of schools destroyed by Armenian troops Society 3 November 17:21
Registered merchandise exports of Georgia increase Business 3 November 17:19
UK's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for October Business 3 November 17:18
By bombarding Azerbaijani army's border units, Armenia trying to provoke Azerbaijan - MoD Politics 3 November 17:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds foreign exchange auction Finance 3 November 17:06
Armenian Armed Forces using mercenaries in occupied territories - President's aide Politics 3 November 17:01
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan Politics 3 November 16:56
G-Global communication platform to support green economy dev't in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Kazakhstan 3 November 16:51
Iran's Saqqez Airport to be commissioned Transport 3 November 16:45
Georgia sees increase in monthly loans Finance 3 November 16:44
Armenia passed to hybrid war - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 3 November 16:41
