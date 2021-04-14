Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps

Tenders 14 April 2021 22:46 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security
Nikola, Iveco and OGE sign preliminary hydrogen distribution agreement
Nikola, Iveco and OGE sign preliminary hydrogen distribution agreement
EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses
EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases Turkey 23:06
UK records another 2,491 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths Europe 22:51
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 22:48
Georgian company eyes building of airdrome in outskirts of Tbilisi Transport 22:48
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 22:46
Iran launches National Productivity Network to connect businesses Business 22:44
Kazakhstan’s subsoil users subsidize domestic market of fuel and lubricants to keep gasoline prices Kazakhstan 22:43
Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Serbia Europe 22:25
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev Politics 21:50
Georgia tightens entry rules for Indian visitors due to pandemic Georgia 21:41
Brent prices above $66/bbl first time from March 18 Oil&Gas 21:16
Uzbek deputy PM, Saudi Arabian minister discuss implementation of joint projects Uzbekistan 20:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French ambassador to Armenia Politics 20:21
Uzbekistan’s Mubarek gas processing plant launches sodium sulfide production Uzbekistan 20:00
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish ambassador hold meeting Politics 20:00
Ucell launching 5G in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 19:42
Kazakhstan’s Kazgeology company announces number of ongoing investment projects Business 19:42
Working visit of President of Belarus in Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 19:08
Gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:55
Ukraine, Azerbaijan may increase potential for using renewable energy Oil&Gas 18:44
Football Federations of Turkic Speaking States sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation Society 18:35
Georgia, Tajikistan contribute to intensification of cargo transit Transport 18:23
Austria, Georgia eye to implement projects in animal husbandry Business 18:23
Iran's Palayesh Parsian Sepehr Company to receive large revenues Oil&Gas 18:06
Kazakhstan to allocate funds for development of processing industry Kazakhstan 18:04
Azerbaijan plans to organize transit cargo transportation through Turkey to EU countries Transport 18:01
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues holds new auction on privatization Business 18:01
Germany's economic institutes cut GDP 2021 growth forecast to 3.7% Europe 17:54
Indian PM Modi addresses Inaugural Session of Raisina Dialogue Other News 17:48
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves Business 17:44
Ukraine ready to help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - Deputy PM Politics 17:37
COVID-19 pandemic hinders Georgian Airways to increase number of flights Transport 17:35
First train with feed products arrives in Azerbaijan from Turkey via TURKUAZ project Economy 17:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 17 Oil&Gas 17:24
UNDP supports Georgia's adoption of legislation on environmental liability Business 17:24
Export of cotton from Azerbaijan greatly increases from Jan. through Feb. 2021 Business 17:22
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:21
Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 17:10
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security Georgia 17:08
Iran to increase enrichment in Natanz nuclear facility Business 17:06
Volume of gas injected into Iran's Karanj field increases Oil&Gas 17:05
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply Finance 16:56
1Q2021 number of job seekers from Turkey in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan down Turkey 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries Society 16:51
Nikola, Iveco and OGE sign preliminary hydrogen distribution agreement Europe 16:50
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance of compressors Tenders 16:47
Kazakhstan eyes reducing flights number to Turkey as COVID-19 cases jump Transport 16:45
EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses Europe 16:45
Digitalization in Azerbaijan proceeding at highest level among CIS states - IDC ICT 16:42
Minsk IT Holding of Belarus develops solution for accepting non-cash payment based on NFC smartphones Economy 16:42
2020/2021 season to be less profitable for potato farmers in Georgia Business 16:41
Georgian citizens preparing to leave for Germany for work Business 16:28
Turkish Parliament to discuss violations by Armenia during attacks on Azerbaijan Politics 16:27
Turkmen iodine plant releases production data Business 16:24
Transactions through ATMs up in Azerbaijan Finance 16:23
Azerbaijan, Ukraine have several areas for interaction, partnership - Deputy PM Politics 16:22
Italy supported Azerbaijan in Karabakh war despite pro-Armenian force - expert Politics 16:21
Exports of several oil products from Iran shrink Business 16:01
Kazakhstan's preliminary oil extraction data indicates drop - OPEC Oil&Gas 15:58
Coffee prices up in Georgia Business 15:56
Georgia observing economic recovery - minister Business 15:41
Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking US 15:39
Iran’s Alborz Province exports fishery products Business 15:31
Azerbaijani citizens can visit dozens of countries without visa - Henley&Partners Economy 15:29
Ukrainian deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Azerbaijan took huge step towards achieving its national dream - President of Belarus Politics 15:22
Turkmenistan reveals volume of allocated loans in national currency Finance 15:20
Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are far from any problems - President Aliyev Politics 15:20
1Q2021 volume of electricity generation by Azerbaijani TPPs down Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijani, Belarus presidents made press statements (PHOTO) Politics 15:11
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Netherlands Turkey 15:10
Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents sign bilateral documents (PHOTO) Politics 15:09
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, IFC sign Memorandum of Understanding on offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:08
We created new reality by shedding blood, everyone should reckon with us - President Aliyev Politics 15:08
Armenia took advantage of Heydar Aliyev’s dismissal from all posts - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:08
IEA expects growth in Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:04
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:03
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish Mersin port disclosed Turkey 15:02
Popular Front-Musavat were selling gasoline to Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:01
Armenia - country with bowed head, and it will always be the case - President Aliyev Politics 15:01
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:55
Iran and Russia extend bilateral cooperation Business 14:53
During war, they wanted to introduce sanctions against us - President Aliyev Politics 14:52
Russia records over 8,300 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:51
War Trophy Park in Baku illustrating aggressive nature of Armenia Politics 14:51
Value of Russian imports of Turkish ready-made clothes disclosed Turkey 14:51
EU to borrow around 150 billion euros annually for recovery fund Europe 14:44
Azerbaijan’s average compliance with OPEC+ deal up - IEA Oil&Gas 14:43
US imports of Turkish electrical goods grow in value Turkey 14:42
Moody’s discloses forecast on growth of Azerbaijan's economy for next 3 years Finance 14:40
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history Politics 14:38
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:35
Baku Military Trophy Park - message for revenge seekers, says Azerbaijani expert (VIDEO) Politics 14:34
I did not yield an inch on Karabakh issue - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Axpo expanding its business in renewable energies Oil&Gas 14:28
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
I promised that I would defend territorial integrity, and I kept my word - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
Army with 10,000 deserters is a disgrace - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
All news