Tenders 1 September 2021 11:25 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair lifting equipment
Latest
Oil would reach supply plateau in 2023 without COVID-19 effects Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair lifting equipment Tenders 11:25
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:23
Exports from Iran's Bazargan border checkpoint soar Business 11:22
Azerbaijan's exports grow amid recovering economy - CAERC Business 11:22
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakhstan records excess money supply in national economy Kazakhstan 11:20
Global oil demand to decline to almost half current consumption level Oil&Gas 11:19
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Belarus despite global pandemic Business 11:03
Kazakh president instructs to increase export of processing industry goods Kazakhstan 11:02
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port grows Transport 11:00
Iran’s Shahid Rajaee TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 10:59
Final-energy demand to peak in 2034, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 10:48
Gas to take over as largest energy source this decade – DNV GL Oil&Gas 10:42
Iran unveils details of exports from Isfahan Province Business 10:37
Kyrgyzstan reports 142 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Any way of monetizing Turkmen gas resources to have positive impact – OIES (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:31
Kazakhstan sees increase in lending volumes Finance 10:21
SOCAR Polymer posts growth in export value for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 10:21
Kazakhstan's national oil company to start extraction in Kyzylorda Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijan taking part in semifinals of "Tank Biathlon" contest in Russia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:19
Second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's history in golden letters - MP Politics 10:18
Uzbek GDP sees increase in 2021 Business 10:16
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 09:56
Iranian currency rates for September 1 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan's liberated territories hopefully to prosper again - Kyrgyz journalist Politics 09:53
Sustainable natural gas supply to cope with harmful effects of pandemic Oil&Gas 09:51
bp and co-venturers continue their support to ABB Tech Academy Economy 09:29
Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data US 09:23
Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales Business 08:55
Hong Kong to relax rules for non-local specialists Other News 08:36
Georgia intensifies efforts to develop digital economy - European Commission ICT 08:05
Finland further lifts restrictions against COVID-19 Europe 07:47
Kazakh president Tokayev held phone talk with French president Emmanuel Macron Kazakhstan 07:34
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 07:33
POSCO to sell corrosion resistant steel product to Array Technologies Business 07:14
S. Korea passes bill to curb sway of Google, Apple in app store fees ICT 06:36
Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5-based robo taxi Business 05:51
Jordan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions from September Arab World 05:09
Philippines extends travel ban on India, 9 other countries as Delta variant spreads Other News 04:13
Israel lifts travel ban to Spain, Georgia Israel 03:27
Japan's fiscal 2022 budget requests record 1 trillion USD Finance 02:34
India's central bank governor says global economy not yet out of the woods Economy 01:46
UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases Europe 00:54
Climate change, resulting from spiraling global greenhouse gas emissions is serious concern for Azerbaijan - UNIDO Business 00:02
China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme Other News 31 August 23:39
Turkey reports 14,106 more recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 31 August 23:03
Defensive diplomacy, inseparable part of Iran’s foreign policy - minister Politics 31 August 22:44
First stage of demining Fuzuli-Jabrayil road fully completed in Azerbaijan - Agency Politics 31 August 22:40
FM meets with director of British Council in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 31 August 22:28
Large investment projects being implemented in Uzbekistan - President Uzbekistan 31 August 22:01
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 31 August 21:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi seaport is of great geopolitical importance – OSCE Turkmenistan 31 August 21:41
India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader Other News 31 August 21:19
Hard to imagine how people were expelled from their homes - Kazakh journalist on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 31 August 20:58
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks Politics 31 August 20:31
Hopefully, Azerbaijan's liberated lands never experience war again - Bosnian journalist Politics 31 August 20:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Shirvanli village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 31 August 20:00
Microsoft ready to introduce digital twin project in Azerbaijan Economy 31 August 19:41
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 31 August 19:33
Iran's Central Bank expects downward trend of foreign exchange rate to resume Business 31 August 19:17
Kazakhstan aiming to export locally-made butadiene abroad Oil&Gas 31 August 19:05
Azerbaijani State Agency for Advertisement signs contract with winner of tender on purchase of vehicles Business 31 August 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy electrical equipment Tenders 31 August 18:42
Kazakhstan developing special investment agreement in field of petrochemistry Oil&Gas 31 August 18:41
Azerbaijan wraps up Days of Vagif Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 31 August 18:40
Kazakhstan develops draft roadmap within decarbonization of economy Oil&Gas 31 August 18:31
Prices for state shares of several local companies down on Uzbek stock exchange Finance 31 August 18:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 1 Oil&Gas 31 August 17:57
Georgia’s state debt significantly decreases - Ministry of Finance Finance 31 August 17:55
Iran to provide loans to local tea factories and farmers Business 31 August 17:53
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions mid-term state bonds Finance 31 August 17:46
EBRD allocates funds to support working capital needs of Kazakh Air Astana Transport 31 August 17:42
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates Azerbaijani winners of Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 31 August 17:36
Kyrgyzstan administers total of 680,506 vaccines Kyrgyzstan 31 August 17:35
Iran Tea Organization shares data on tea exports/imports Business 31 August 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 31 August 17:26
Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada US 31 August 17:26
Shekel trading at strongest against dollar in 7 months Israel 31 August 17:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.31 Society 31 August 17:25
Oman says only vaccinated travelers to be allowed in Arab World 31 August 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 3,788 more COVID-19 cases, 3,228 recoveries Society 31 August 17:20
Kazakhstan ready to establish co-op with Germany on ecological issues Kazakhstan 31 August 17:20
EBRD to provide Turkmen agribusiness company with loan for acquiring packaging equipment Finance 31 August 17:19
Ryanair downbeat on prospects for British Airways Gatwick revamp Europe 31 August 17:17
Uzbekistan sees rise in demand for air tickets Transport 31 August 17:12
Russia to welcome any steps contributing to mutual understanding between Armenia, Azerbaijan - FM Politics 31 August 17:08
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports Business 31 August 16:53
Azerbaijan unveils data on cargo handling via Single Window system for August 2021 Economy 31 August 16:50
Azerbaijan to partake in elections to ITU Council ICT 31 August 16:49
Iran’s East Oil & Gas Production Company puts new well into operation Oil&Gas 31 August 16:48
TOP-10 Azerbaijani state-owned non-oil exporters for 7M2021 Economy 31 August 16:41
Azerbaijan discloses future benefits of airports under construction in liberated areas Politics 31 August 16:33
Azerbaijan plans to apply animal identification and registration system soon Economy 31 August 16:31
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil private companies in 7M2021 Economy 31 August 16:30
Russian company completes modernization of power unit at Uzbek Syrdarya TPP Oil&Gas 31 August 16:30
Kazakhstan received record-breaking net FDI despite COVID-19 Finance 31 August 16:12
Azerbaijan reveals 7M2021 data on sales via Azexport website Finance 31 August 16:09
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for waterproofing mixture Tenders 31 August 16:05
Iran launches manufacturing enterprises in Golestan Province Business 31 August 15:58
