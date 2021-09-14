Turkmenistan's ministry of industry and construction production announces int’l tender

Tenders 14 September 2021 17:02 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan's ministry of industry and construction production announces int’l tender
Turkmenistan reduces cotton export to Portugal
Turkmenistan reduces cotton export to Portugal
Energy crisis risk in Europe this winter rising – Saxo Bank
Energy crisis risk in Europe this winter rising – Saxo Bank
Eurostat reveals volume of goods imported by Romania from Turkmenistan
Eurostat reveals volume of goods imported by Romania from Turkmenistan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russian authorities plan to simplify reception of residence permit for IT specialists Russia 17:31
Creditinfo Georgia shares data on overdue loans Finance 17:30
More than 140 former heads of state and Nobel laureates call on candidates for German chancellor to waive intellectual property rules for COVID vaccines Society 17:25
U.S. core consumer prices slow sharply in August US 17:22
Azerbaijan shares data on certificates of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19 Society 17:21
Georgia reveals TOP-10 of largest energy consumers in country Oil&Gas 17:15
SOCAR talks on works for LNG expansion Oil&Gas 17:13
International symposium to be held in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 17:09
US President Biden to host in-person Quad Summit on Sept 24, PM Modi to attend Other News 17:04
Cheapest to build a solar farm in India, says Kerry Other News 17:03
Turkmenistan reduces cotton export to Portugal Turkmenistan 17:03
Turkmenistan's ministry of industry and construction production announces int’l tender Tenders 17:02
OECD promotes digitalization of SMEs in Azerbaijan Economy 17:01
Iran pursuing development of cooperation with Russia in all areas - Iranian president Politics 16:58
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 16:44
SOCAR keen to develop new supplies amid latest gas crisis Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijan holds new online meeting on energy supply of liberated lands Oil&Gas 16:30
Azerbaijan - Turkey joint exercises continue (PHOTO) Politics 16:27
Azerkhalcha OJSC showcases its carpet products in Moscow for the first time (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:26
More Azerbaijani enterprises to export apples to Russia Economy 16:26
Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign direct investments Finance 16:11
Iran to build gold processing plant in Kurdistan Province Business 16:10
COVID-19 pandemic drives use of digital wallets ICT 16:09
Azerbaijan discloses amount of trade surplus for 7M2021 Economy 16:05
ERIELL commissions new gas pipeline in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:04
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals eyes to build icebreaker for Baimskaya project Transport 16:02
Kazakhstan sees increase in revenues from passenger railways transport Transport 16:00
Ranking of OPEC+ members in terms of compliance Oil&Gas 15:59
French EDF presents roadmap for Georgian hydropower Oil&Gas 15:54
IsDB Institute Wins ‘Best Islamic Research & Development’ Award for 2021 Arab World 15:28
UAE's Aldar and ADQ seek to buy control of Egypt's SODIC Arab World 15:13
Israel Q2 GDP revised up to +16.6% Q/Q as economy rebounds from COVID Israel 15:11
Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers US 15:04
Russia records another 17,837 coronavirus cases Russia 15:03
IEA unveils Kazakhstan's August compliance to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 14:53
Minister of Health of Azerbaijan speaks at WHO Regional Committee for Europe session Society 14:52
Iran, Vietnam working on joint investments - Trade Promotion Organization Business 14:51
Our country cannot develop as much as we want without private investment - President Aliyev Politics 14:41
We will take necessary steps for development of each district - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:40
Heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from most socially vulnerable categories of population - President Aliyev Politics 14:40
IFC, Uzbekistan to strengthen co-op Business 14:39
Value of trading in valuable securities skyrockets at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 14:34
President Aliyev to newly appointed heads of Shamkir, Jalilabad: Keep citizens happy, accelerate development of districts Politics 14:33
Everyone should know that no-one can escape responsibility - President Aliyev Politics 14:32
Russia's Rostov region has great potential to become top exporter to Azerbaijan - Russian trade rep Business 14:29
Brazil to account for half of Americas crude and condensate output Oil&Gas 14:26
Delegation Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry to visit Turkey Politics 14:24
NEQSOL Holding looks to redeem Vodafone Ukraine's bonds Economy 14:16
Two US companies to supply equipment for compressor station in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:14
Tajik president, Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan Tajikistan 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev receives new heads of executive power of Shamkir and Jalilabad districts Politics 14:09
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 14:07
Iran to increase investments in Sungun Copper Complex Business 14:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 14 Society 14:05
Azerbaijani banks increase purchase foreign currency Finance 14:03
Azerbaijani President appoints new head of executive power of Shamkir district Politics 13:58
Azerbaijani president appoints new head of executive power of Jalilabad district Politics 13:49
Trading at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange increases y-o-y Business 13:44
Iran’s NICICO to increase copper production Business 13:40
Georgia ranks 5th in Fraser Institute's economic freedom report Business 13:37
Azerbaijan bans unvaccinated teachers from entering educational facilities Society 13:31
Energy crisis risk in Europe this winter rising – Saxo Bank Oil&Gas 13:30
Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan talks exceptional cases for children missing school Society 13:29
Azerbaijani MPs to be observers in Russian State Duma elections Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan proposing to extend full COVID-19 vaccination term for educational workers Society 13:20
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on industrial production, services Economy 13:13
Enterprise Singapore to assist Uzbekistan in field of FinTech Business 13:12
Georgia shares data on leading companies in fixed broadband market ICT 13:11
Eriell Group completes commissioning of wells, construction of pipelines in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:09
Iran's Chamber of Commerce talks financing of oil sector Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan records surplus in current account balance for 1H2021 Finance 12:55
Uzbekistan exempts citizens of China, US, Vietnam from entry fees Tourism 12:52
Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days Arab World 12:51
Android's share in Azerbaijani market continues to grow ICT 12:48
IEA lowers forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 12:47
Eurostat reveals volume of goods imported by Romania from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:44
MOEX index updates all-time high Russia 12:43
Generation of Iran’s Hydroelectric Power Plants down Oil&Gas 12:42
First event within 'Victory Road' project held in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 12:40
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 12:37
Turkey sees surge in cargo, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport for 8M2021 Turkey 12:35
Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:14
Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency inks contract to purchase phytosanitary tools Economy 12:14
Austria increases import of Turkish carpets Turkey 12:13
Iran sees increase in exports of various goods Business 12:12
Azerbaijani, Russian businessmen holding B2B negotiations in Baku Business 12:11
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via Tekirdag port from early 2021 Turkey 12:10
Value of Turkish clothes' export to Turkmenistan surges Turkey 12:08
Turkey notes surge in value of leather goods exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 12:06
Uzbek Central Election Commission registers all presidential candidates Uzbekistan 12:05
Georgia shared data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.14 Georgia 11:59
OPEC+ to add barrels in relatively restrained increments in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:42
Kazakhstan to introduce new extraction technology at largest coal mine Business 11:42
Kazakhstan details results of socio-economic development Central Asia 11:41
Research institute in Iran looks to increase extraction from Azar oil field Oil&Gas 11:39
Most popular social network in Azerbaijan for August 2021 named ICT 11:37
Azerbaijan set to boost oil output in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 11:25
Preparation for the new academic year is now easier with Azercell’s digital solutions Society 11:24
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new tariffs for electricity in October Kyrgyzstan 11:19
JP Morgan reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 11:17
All news