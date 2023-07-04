Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan envisage development of tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed prospects for the development of tourism links, Trend reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the discussions were within the framework of a meeting between Chairman of State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev.

The importance of expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations, conducting joint promotional events and exchanging experience was pointed out at the meeting in line with sharing views on the importance of direct flights for organizing mutual promotional trips and increasing tourist interchangement.

Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev said that it is planned from July 22 of this year to carry out direct flights between Bishkek and Baku with a frequency of once a week.

A total of 1,733 people arrived from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan from January through May 2023, which is 51 percent more compared to the same period of 2022.