Uzbekistan to launch charter flights from Russia to Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways will operate charter flights from Kazan to Tashkent, as well as from Krasnodar to Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the airline.

According to the information, the charter flights from Kazan to Tashkent will operate on February 2, 9, 16, and 23.

It is reported that departure time is at 18:30 and arrival at 23:30 (GMT +5).

According to the official website, the air ticket price of economy class costs from 1.7 million soums ($165) and business class - from six million soums ($577).

As for flights in the direction of Krasnodar-Tashkent, they will operate on February 9 and 23.

Departure time Krasnodar - Tashkent, departure at 21:20, and arrival at 02:50.

It is reported that departure time is at 21:20 and arrival at 02:50 (GMT +5).

Airfare on this route, according to the official website, for economy class starts from 3.6 million soum ($342) and business class - from seven million soums ($662).

The company stressed that air travel from cities of Russia to Uzbekistan is allowed with the obligatory provision of a certificate of the passage of the PCR check (valid no more than 72 hours before the departure of the flight) and compliance with the visa regime of Uzbekistan.

It is noted that passengers without a PCR certificate will not be allowed on the airline's flights.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva