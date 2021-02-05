Alaska Airlines offers int'l passengers app for required COVID-19 documents

International guests arriving in the United States can streamline their required COVID-19 documents starting Feb. 5 using the third-party app VeriFLY, Alaska Airlines announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The free app offers fliers expedited check-in and verification for their arrival to the United States, to help give confidence that they meet the entry requirements for their arrival to the country, according to the announcement.

In early January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an order requiring international airline passengers entering the United States to have proof of a negative COVID test. The order explains that the test must be taken within three days of departure to the United States and that fliers must complete a health attestation form.

According to Alaska Airlines, VeriFLY is a mobile app that acts as a digital health passport to supplement the guest's travel journey as they fulfill U.S. entry requirements. Similar to the company's Pre-Clear program, the app allows for real-time verification of COVID-19-related credentials, like health questionnaires and diagnostic lab results.

Guests will be able to store proof of their negative COVID-19 test, or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19, in addition to their health attestation form in the app to help optimize the document verification process and get them on their way.

Adults must attest on behalf of those under the age of 18, so minors are not eligible for VeriFLY, according to the company.