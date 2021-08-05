Saudi airline carries out first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Saudi Flynas airline operated its first flight from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

According to the information, at the beginning of this year, Uzbek transport ministry held negotiations with the leadership of Flynas of Saudi Arabia in order to further increase the number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan due to the quality of transport services.

It was reported that agreements were reached on the opening of Riyadh-Tashkent-Riyadh flights.

Thus, on August 5 this year (flight XY-359), Flynas operated its first flight from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to Tashkent.

“Taking into account the regularity of Flynas flights, the flow of tourists will be increased, and representatives of large Uzbek travel companies and agencies will be sent to Saudi Arabia,” the message said.

Flynas (formerly Nas Air) was founded in 2007. Flynas has been named the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline for five consecutive years by the World Travel Awards and three consecutive years by Skytrax. This company is one of the largest budget airlines. It serves 17 domestic and 53 international routes and has a fleet of 27 aircraft.

