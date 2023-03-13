Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan eye simplifying transit procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The customs structures of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed the diversification of cooperation in the field of customs, Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee told Trend.

According to the committee, the importance of simplifying transit procedures along the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor was noted.

The sides also stressed the significance of creating a Trans-Caspian digital transit portal in order to accelerate border crossing processes.

Moreover, the need for the simplification of the customs procedures based on digital solutions, which will further contribute to the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor, was also noted. It was mentioned that this simplification will positively contribute to the export potential of the region and will strengthen economic ties.

Earlier, it was noted that Azerbaijan plans to hold a large conference dedicated to the simplification and unification of transit procedures along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [Middle Corridor]. The conference is planned to be held with the participation of the heads of customs services of the countries through which the corridor passes.