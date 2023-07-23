Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan finalize talks on major railway project dispatch

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. The delegation of Uzbekistan Railways JSC together with the railway administrations of Pakistan and Afghanistan held the final stage of negotiations on the Trans-Afghan railroad, Trend reports.

According to an official source in Uzbekistan, during the negotiations, the delegations discussed various aspects of the project, including mechanisms for attracting financing, construction, technical details and deadlines for implementation.

At the same time, the parties showed high interest and readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as the desire to find optimal solutions that will allow the successful implementation of this project.

During the talks, it was noted that this project contributes to strengthening political and economic ties between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and also opens the door for closer cooperation, the exchange of experience and resources, and expansion of the sphere of interaction between the countries of the region.

The Trans-Afghan Railroad is a large-scale project that will establish a direct railway connection between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through the territory of Afghanistan, providing more efficient trade and logistics.