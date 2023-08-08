Kazakh SEMURG INVEST announces annual oil transportation volume via Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. As planned, circa 20 million tons of oil will be transported through the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR) per year, Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director of Kazakhstan's SEMURG INVEST company, said, Trend reports.

According to Marabayev, strategic tasks related to the diversification of oil export routes will also be picked.

"The TITR, as the shortest and most reliable route for transportation from Central and Eastern Asia to Europe, is gaining increasing importance in the current geopolitical situation. Nearly 80 percent of all continental shipments between China and Europe pass through Kazakhstan," he said, adding that "the construction of the oil-loading terminal at the Port of Kuryk, with an annual transshipment capacity of up to 5.5 million tons, will make a significant contribution to the development of the TITR".

Only the first phase of the project implementation will allow for covering up to 25 percent of the planned volume of diversification of the oil export flow through the Middle Corridor, the company's head noted.

Marabayev also noted that the oil-loading terminal in the future may handle chemical bulk cargoes, including green ammonia, opening up opportunities for the transshipment of bulk cargoes for the oil and gas chemical industry and "green" projects.

SEMURG INVEST is the developer and owner of the Multifunctional Marine Terminal Sarzha ("MMT Sarzha") in the Port of Kuryk. Recently, the company became a member of the International Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The development concept of the Port of Kuryk includes the construction of several terminals. Currently, the port area operates a ferry complex and a transport and logistics center. The construction of two berths, access railway tracks, the first phase of the grain terminal, and the general cargo terminal has been completed. Cargo transshipment is planned to commence in July of this year.