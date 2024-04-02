Turkmenistan and Tajikistan explore railway cooperation prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of Turkmenistan Railways Azat Atamyradov and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Ashgabat Vafo Niyatbekzoda.

During the meeting held in the office building of the Turkmenistan Railway, the parties paid special attention to the issue of increasing the volume of freight traffic between the two countries.

The head of the agency invited a delegation of Tajikistan, including representatives of the railway industry as well as the largest export-import companies, to visit Ashgabat for more detailed negotiations on the development of logistics and increasing mutual cargo turnover.

The parties noted that the international multimodal transport route CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus, and Türkiye) is developing rapidly.

Tajikistan's diplomat expressed his country's interest in connecting to this corridor and said that he would discuss this issue with the Tajik railway authorities.

The parties also proposed to hold an online meeting of specialists from the railway departments of the two countries in the near future in order to facilitate the implementation of the Agreement 'On strengthening the interconnectedness of land transport in Central Asia' signed in September 2023 within the framework of the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Both countries are actively working on the development of transport infrastructure, including railways, in order to increase the accessibility and efficiency of transport routes.

