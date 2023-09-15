Concept for integration of Central Asian countries' logistics centers should be developed - President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 15. A concept for the integration of logistics centers of Central Asian countries should be developed, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“We should strive to implement large transport and infrastructure projects,” Rahmon noted.

According to him, Tajikistan is making every effort to develop this area in order to turn the country into a convenient transit zone.

“For these purposes, we have identified priority and internationally important trade and transit corridors that pass through our territory from East to West and from North to South," he pointed out.

"In order to obtain the maximum effect from the development of international cargo transportation, we propose to develop a concept for the integration of logistics centers of the Central Asian countries," Rahmon added.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between the countries of Central Asia has grown by more than 80 percent over the past five years, amounting to $10.6 billion.