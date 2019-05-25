Nursultan Nazarbayev granted status of life-time Honorary President of Turkic Council

25 May 2019 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

As the founder and the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan who played a crucial role in building the statehood and transforming Kazakhstan into a regional power and an important player in the international arena, and immensely contributed to the endeavors of uniting the Turkic world, Nursultan Nazarbayev was granted the status of the life-time Honorary President of the Turkic Council, Trend reports with reference to Turkic Council's press office.

"The initiative was launched by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and supported by the leaders of Turkic Council Member States, thanks to the leading role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the convergence of the Turkic world since early 1990s and the establishment of Turkic Cooperation Organizations such as: Turkic Council, TürkPA and Turkic Academy," reads the statement.

The official announcement of this decision was made on behalf of the Turkic Council Member States by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on the occasion of his reception by the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on May 24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

"Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, while receiving the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev on May 20, 2019 in Istanbul, also proposed to hold a special ceremony on the announcement of first President Nazarbayev as the life-time Honorary President of the Turkic Council on the occasion of the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council to be convened in October 2019 in Baku," the statement says.

President Nazarbayev has long been honored with the title of Aksakal (Elder) of the Turkic world. Indeed, the Turkic Council is the brainchild of the President Nazarbayev, reads the statement. He participated in all 15 Head of States Summits since 1992 and also became the generator of the ideas for many projects of the Turkic Council as well as other Turkic Cooperation Organizations.

The ideas and projects of the Nursultan Nazarbayev will keep shedding light to the efforts of the Turkic people in the future, the statement says.

