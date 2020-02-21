Kazakh citizens off Diamond Princess ship, expected to return home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

Kazakh citizens who were aboard the Diamond Princess ship, the biggest cluster of coronavirus cases outside mainland China, will soon return to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Today (Feb. 21) two more Kazakh citizens left the Diamond Princess ship. They are currently in one of Tokyo’s hotels,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that all Kazakh citizens who left the ship were tested for coronavirus.

“The results came back negative. They are expected to return to Kazakhstan tomorrow (Feb. 22),” the ministry said.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was confirmed to have the disease. Based on the latest data, the total number of passengers infected with coronavirus is 634 people, making the ship the biggest cluster of cases outside mainland China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,200 people have died and over 76,700 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

