Kazakhstan has potential to increase exports to SCO member countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

The potential for increasing Kazakhstan's exports to the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is about $2 billion, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said, Trend reports.

Sultanov made the remark while speaking at the Economic Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with the participation of the heads of delegations of the SCO member states.

According to Sultanov, Kazakhstan considers the SCO as an important strategic, trade and economic organization.

“Trade and economic relations of Kazakhstan with the SCO member states remain at a high level,” the minister said.

“Following the results of the first 4 months of 2021, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the SCO states amounted to $14.2 billion, which is 11 percent more compared to the same period of 2020 ($12.8 billion),”

The minister added that there is a potential for increasing exports to the SCO member states in such sectors as the chemical and food industries, mechanical engineering and other manufacturing sectors of the economy.