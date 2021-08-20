President of Kazakhstan to pay working visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 21, 2021, to hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, President’s Press Secretary, Berik Uali wrote on Facebook, Trend reports citing Kazinform international news agency.

According to the information, the Heads of State are to exchange views on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Also, current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia are to be discussed as well.

Earlier Prime Minister of Kazakstan Askar Mamin held talks with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit.

The parties discussed issues of further building up cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, and other industries.

Following the talks, the parties signed series of documents, including an intergovernmental agreement on the specifics of economic activities in the border area when mining copper (copper-gold) ores at the East Tarutinskoye (Kazakhstan), Tarutinskoye (Russia) deposits, as well as a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Railways JSCand Russian Railways JSC in the field of organizing the transportation of agricultural products by rail.

