Riots in Kazakhstan: Police detain over 4,200, including foreigners
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
4,266 people have been detained by law-enforcement agencies following the mass riots across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interior Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
There are foreign nationals among those detained.
Law-enforcement agents detained over 100 people in one of the villages in Almaty region.
Arms cache with automatic rifles and firearms was uncovered in Zhambyl region.
Police also discovered cartriges, ammunition supplies and stolen property (bicycles, TV sets, mobile phones) at a car service workshop in Kalkaman district in Almaty city. An investigation is underway.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Some gangsters and terrorists taking part in Almaty riots were speaking non-Kazakh languages - Tokayev
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)