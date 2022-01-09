Stay of CSTO peacekeepers in the country to be short-lived in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
CSTO peacekeeping troops will not stay in Kazakhstan for a long time, says the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Berik Uali, Trend reports citing TASS..
"CSTO troops will not stay in the country for long," Uali said.
According to him, the main mission of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces is to protect strategically important facilities.
