We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time - Tokayev

We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time, the President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the party’s extraordinary XXI Congress, Trend reports citing his statement.

“Realizing that our country has entered a very difficult stage of its development, I gratefully accept the offer to head the Nur Otan party,” Tokayev noted.

"At the same time, as the Head of State, I will serve as a guarantor of open and fair political competition. These circumstances, of course, imply a certain distancing of the President from the activities of any parties and movements. Therefore, perhaps by the end of this year, we’ll return to the issue of the expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan," he added.