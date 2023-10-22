KazMunayGas in talks with USAID, Carbon Limits to detect, eliminate methane leaks (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, national company) has been negotiating with USAID and Carbon Limits regarding the possibility of implementing projects to detect and eliminate methane leaks, the company told Trend.

"Kazakhstan supports international initiatives to intensify efforts and increase ambition towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and has made a voluntary contribution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent from 1990 levels by 2030. Thus, in November 2020, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the Climate Ambitions Summit, where he announced the country’s readiness to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. To achieve this goal, a Strategy for achieving carbon neutrality of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2060 was developed in 2022," the company said.

The company noted that KMG has developed a Low Carbon Development Program for the period from 2022 to 2031. The program defines a unified framework for KMG’s low-carbon development and systematizes the Сompany’s activities in the field of reducing its carbon footprint.

"To control and further prevent methane leaks, the Program provides for the widespread introduction of a leak detection and repair – LDAR. Since 2022, KazMunayGas has been negotiating with USAID and Carbon Limits regarding the possibility of implementing projects to detect and eliminate methane leaks at KMG’s SDE sites, as well as to conduct training for employees of subsidiaries," said the company.

As the company noted, as part of the implementation of the program approved in November 2021, an Action Plan of KazMunayGas for the period from 2022 to 2031 was developed and approved.

"The plan includes a number of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in four areas: energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, methane monitoring, and organizational measures. The implementation of these measures will allow us to achieve the goal set in the KMG Low-Carbon Development Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2031. As part of the implementation of the Plan, a corporate Methodology for monitoring and reporting on greenhouse gas emissions and an Internal Carbon Pricing Program were developed," the company said.