New ideas for the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, with the guidelines of the President of Kazakhstan, has played an important role in the recognition of religious leaders from each other and constructive cooperation between religious leaders in solving social, cultural and religious problems. Perhaps the first years of this congress were devoted to the evaluation and recognition of the leaders of each other and the capacities of each religion, and the most important achievement of this congress was the building of trust among religious leaders for future cooperation. Without trust building, an active and productive cooperation cannot be imagined.

The second achievement of this congress is the recognition of the hidden capacities in each of the world religions. By providing a friendly and intimate atmosphere, this congress has been able to provide a suitable space for the exchange of opinions and ideas among the leaders of religions, and this exchange of opinions and ideas is the most important pillar and basis for recognition. There are positive and constructive capacities in every religion and ritual.

In the current century, every day we are facing a global crisis in dealing with world religions and their followers, and as we have seen, attacks and insults to Holy Quran, attacks by the Israeli army on the innocent and defenseless people of Palestine, and attacks on churches in Palestine, increase the duty of the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions.

The participants in the 21st meeting of the Congress Secretariat also emphasized the growing conditions of geopolitical tension, the erosion of the global order, and the growing conflict in the world, and practical measures should be taken in this regard.

For this purpose, it is suggested to form some active working groups for planning in this congress, as follows:

1- Working group of artificial intelligence.

2- Working group of neurobiological sciences.

3- Working group of spiritualism.

4- Working group to protect family values.

5- Economic working group to support followers of world and traditional religions.

6- Working group to deal with crises and wars among the followers of world and traditional religions.

7- Working group of children, adolescents and women.

In the programs of the congress, it is possible to focus more on international cooperation to solve global problems within the framework of religions, and holding a congress to give official and diplomatic speeches and express the political positions of each country does not seem very useful, and the great capacities of religious leaders should be more focused on solving social, cultural and religious problems and solving military crises and regional and international conflicts.

The proposed working groups can continue their activities in different countries under the supervision of the Kazakh government and report their activities to the Congress every year.

The purpose of creating the aforementioned working groups is to implement the idea of the President of Kazakhstan about the need to create a new global movement for peace in order to create a strong international security system and overcome acute challenges.

With 30 years of scientific and practical experience in conducting religious and cultural dialogues, Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue is ready to assist and cooperate in the important goals of this congress.

DR. ALI AKBAR ZIAEI

Head of Center for Interreligious

and Intercultural Dialogue