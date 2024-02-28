Kazakhstani railroad's soonest entry into digital race becomes must - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan's railroad industry should join the digital revolution, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a visit to the Innovation Center of Kazakhstan Railways JSC, Trend reports.

"At the recent extended meeting of the government, I focused on the subject of digitalization in all aspects of the economy. Kazakhstan has established a solid foundation for the implementation of modern IT solutions. The domestic train business should immediately join digital racing. As we have seen today, there is some groundwork in place. Due to increased digitalization, we will need to considerably boost the efficiency of transportation and optimize costs very soon," Tokayev said.

According to him, this will impart a powerful impetus to the development not only of the transportation and logistics sector but also of the entire economy.

"It is important that IT solutions are not implemented piecemeal, but complement each other comprehensively, creating a unified digital ecosystem," he said.

