Organization of Turkic States' agriculture ministers to convene in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. A meeting of agriculture ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan from March 17 to 19, the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiarov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The 3rd meeting of agriculture ministers of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkic Agrarian Business Forum will be held in the city of Taraz from March 17 to 19, 2024," he said.

According to him, the event will be attended by the ministers of agriculture of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as representatives of interested business communities.

"The ministers are expected to adopt a joint communique on the development of agriculture in the OTS countries following the meeting," Smadiarov said.

To note, the OTS include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan while Hungary, Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan are observer states in the organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel