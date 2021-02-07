Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting on the margins of a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Kazakhstan's Almaty city, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Kabar.
During the meeting, the two heads of government discussed issues of further Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and water-energy sectors.
As a result of the meeting, the sides agreed to hold the 9th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan this year.
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin congratulated his counterpart on appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and wished him success in work.
Latest
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO)
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters