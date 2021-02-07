Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries

Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting on the margins of a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Kazakhstan's Almaty city, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the two heads of government discussed issues of further Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and water-energy sectors.

As a result of the meeting, the sides agreed to hold the 9th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan this year.

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin congratulated his counterpart on appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and wished him success in work.