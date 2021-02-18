Creation of wind energy in Kyrgyzstan discussed in South Korea

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Dinara Kemelova met on Thursday with Jee In Ho, the CEO of the Tae Chang N.E.T. Co LTD, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation issues in the energy sector and attract investment, grant and technical assistance in the development of renewable energy sources in Kyrgyzstan, in particular the promotion of joint projects of mini hydropower and wind energy.

Ambassador Kemelova proposed to establish in the near future joint ventures in the Kyrgyz Republic for the production of hydro and wind generators, as well as to implement promising investment projects.