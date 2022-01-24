Kyrgyzstan enters top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan

At the end of January-December 2021, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan reached $42.1 billion, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

This figure increased by $5.8 billion (16.0% increase) compared to the same period in 2020.

Of the total volume of WTO, exports amounted to $16.61 billion (an increase of 10.0% by January-December 2020), and imports - $25.46 billion (a growth of 20.4%). As a result, the balance of foreign trade turnover amounted to passive balance of $8.85 billion.

As of today, Uzbekistan carries out trade relations with 182 countries of the world. The largest volume of foreign trade turnover recorded with Russia (17.9%), China (17.7%), Kazakhstan (9.3%), Turkey (8.1%), the Republic of Korea (4.5%), Kyrgyzstan (2.3%) and Turkmenistan (2.1%).